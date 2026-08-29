SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a fiery collision between a flatbed semi-truck and a pickup truck, briefly causing traffic delays in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on the intersection of U.S 1 and Southwest 184th Street at approximately 6:37 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of the Dodge pickup truck died on the scene, and the driver of the flatbed semi-truck did not receive any injuries.

However, the crash briefly sparked a fire in the Dodge pickup truck.

The crash shut down US1 between Southwest 183rd Street and Southwest 186th Street.

According to the FHP live traffic website, the roadway has since been reopened.

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