SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after a car crashed into a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the crash outside of Duffy’s Tavern Sports Grill along Southwest 57th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Cellphone video showed the aftermath of the crash, where police were tending to a black Corvette that crashed into the wall of the restaurant.

According to investigators, the driver of the black Corvette crashed into a van along the street, and then crashed into Duffy’s Tavern and caught fire.

The driver died on the scene.

The owner of Duffy’s Tavern said the Corvette crashed into the back office, and he just happened to walk away from his desk and into the bar to replenish the tills when it happened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.