MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died after a traffic crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on the westbound lanes of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured a yellow tarp over the deceased person’s body. Debris was also seen scattered all across the grassy area and around the overturned car.

According to FHP, a gray pickup truck was traveling west on SR826 when it veered off the roadway and overturned. The male driver was ejected from the truck and died as a result of his injuries.

It’s unclear if other cars were involved in the crash.

Officials closed two right lanes temporarily but they have since reopened.

