MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died after a traffic crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on the westbound lanes of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured a yellow tarp over the deceased person’s body. Debris was also seen scattered all across the grassy area and around the overturned car.

Officials have closed off two right lanes as they investigate the crash.

It’s unclear if other cars were involved in the crash.

