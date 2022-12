MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami.

Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane.

One of those vehicles burst into flames.

Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

