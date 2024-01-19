NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision between a car and a motorcycle claimed the life of a person Friday morning.

The crash happened along Northwest 135th Street and Seventh Avenue in North Miami.

Live video footage showed a body on the road covered with a tarp, indicating the severity of the incident.

Details are limited but police have been contacted for more information.

