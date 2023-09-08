CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was found dead after a boat sank in South Florida.

Police arrived a the scene near Matheson Hammock Park, located 9610 Old Cutler Road, Friday morning.

7News was told that two people were on board the boat when the driver tried to turn but caused the boat to flip.

One of the boaters grabbed a life jacket, was picked up by a good Samaritan and was brought to shore.

Unfortunately, the other boater drowned.

Officials are investigating this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.