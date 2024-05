NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble on the tracks in North Miami left one person dead.

The victim was struck and killed by a Brightline train near Northeast 141st Street, between Biscayne Boulevard and Lexus of North Miami, Saturday afternoon.

Update: A Brightline train struck and killed a person near NE 141st Street between Biscayne Blvd and Lexus of North Miami. @wsvn https://t.co/lm17MHwvaO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 18, 2024

The train came to a stop while North Miami Police investigated.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.