MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after they attended Rolling Loud in Miami on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the death, Monday afternoon.

According to detectives, it is unclear if the attendee died at the stadium, during transport to the hospital or at the hospital.

Due to an ongoing investigation, police have not released the cause of the individual’s death.

