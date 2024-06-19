COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - At approximately 1:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Miami Police responded to 3320 SW 37 Ave to investigate a reported shooting.

The responding officers found a male suffering from gunshot wound(s). He was quickly transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Family members that arrived on scene identified him as Rolex, saying he was well known in the area.

The crime scene is blocked off by yellow tape and the investigation appears to be centered around a bicycle and a car.

Officers have since wheeled the bicycle away, but the car is still parked on the road.

Road closures are in place at the 3300 block of Douglas and Oak Avenue at this time. Try to avoid this area during your commute.

Homicides Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are on the scene, but what exactly played out at this location remains unclear. Police are looking for a shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

