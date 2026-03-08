NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash caused a five car pileup in North Miami Beach and left one person dead, temporarily shutting down the northbound and southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said that five cars were involved, and the incident shut down the southbound lanes.

Officials said that one person was killed in the crash, and the identity of the individual has not been released.

The incident took place in the area of 169th Street.

The affected lanes were later reopened.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

