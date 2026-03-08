NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash caused a five-car pileup in North Miami Beach and left one person dead, temporarily shutting down Biscayne Boulevard in both directions.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the wreck near Northeast 169th Street, Saturday night.

The crash led officers to close all lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast 163rd and 172nd streets. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Officials said that one person was killed in the crash. As of Monday morning, their identity has not been released.

The surviving victims were transported to area hospital in unknown conditions.

North Miami Beach Police’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit continues to investigate this crash.

