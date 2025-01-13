NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rear-end collision involving two 18-wheelers on the southbound Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade has left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m., Monday, just before the I-95 interchange, where the Turnpike merges with the Palmetto Expressway.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed one of the trucks jackknifed, and extensive damage to both vehicles, with one truck’s front end severely damaged and the other suffering rear-end damage.

In addition to the trucks, another vehicle was involved, spinning off the roadway and landing in the grass on the side of the road.

Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, where they are assessing the situation. At least one person is reported to be injured.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike have been halted, leading to heavy congestion in the area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

