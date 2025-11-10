MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck on the water near Nixon Beach turned deadly after a boater died, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office dispatch notified them and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about a collision involving two 34-foot vessels off Fisher Island, at around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

USCG Sector Miami launched a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boat crew that arrived at the scene and administered first aid to the victim before they transferred the patient to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat.

MDFR paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

But on Monday evening, FWC officials said the operator of one of the boats, Luis Suarez, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

