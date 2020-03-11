1 dead, 8 injured following crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and eight others have been injured following a serious crash near a church in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene outside the Mt. Pisgah Adventist Church, in the area of Northwest 215th Street and 33rd Avenue, just before 4 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where several people could be seen being wheeled into an ambulance and a waiting rescue chopper.

Witnesses said the driver of a maroon SUV had a medical emergency and lost control, hitting the nine people outside of the church.

Church members said they were outside of the parish serving food to the homeless, which is something they do every other Wednesday.

Officials said three people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s North Trauma Center.

According to fire officials, there were nine patients in total resulting from the crash.

Four patients suffered minor injuries, and four others suffered serious injuries and are listed in critical condition, fire officials said.

The driver’s injuries remain unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.