NEAR KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a boating crash that left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission units were dispatched to the scene of the single vessel accident around near Key West Harbor, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said a driver and seven passengers were on board a 39-foot vessel traveling in North Key West Harbor when it hit a sandbar, flipped and rolled.

Five people were ejected from the boat on impact.

Monroe County Fire Rescue transported the victims to area hospitals, where one victim was pronounced dead. At least two of the victims were transported to Jackson South Medical Center.

As of Thursday evening, there is no word on the other victims’ conditions.

FWC is investigating the cause of the crash.

