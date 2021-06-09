OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to a rollover crash that killed one person in a red pickup truck and injured four others.

The crash happened south of Opa-Locka Airport in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

The road between Northwest 135th Avenue and 125th Street has been closed as police investigate what led to the crash.

The four other people hurt were transported to the hospital with conditions ranging from serious to critical.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.