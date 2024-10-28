MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and three others were rushed to the hospital, with one in critical condition, after a two-vehicle crash led to the cars erupting in flames outside of a Miami high school.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police arrived at the scene on Monday afternoon, just outside iTech – Miami’s Mega Technology Magnet High School, located at 6101 NW 2nd Avenue.

A school board officer was allegedly the first to notify authorities after witnessing the crash.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where crews surrounded several vehicles that had been on fire following the accident.

Cellphone video revealed the moments one of the vehicles caught fire. Flames were seen coming from the car.

Witnesses told 7News that one of the vehicles was traveling northbound when the driver looked down on their phone. The witness said moments later, they heard the accident occur alongside an explosion of flames from the vehicles involved.

“All I hear is boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Layma Faith Denavar, who witnessed the accident. “And immediately, we got out the car because my mom said, ‘Oh my god, a car accident.’ We got out of the car, we ran across the street toward that way, and we could see the flames and the people at the door. We could see them pushing kids back inside the school.”

“I could hear the crash, and so I started running here,” said one witness.

“All I hear is just people screaming, flames being erupted, explosions,” said Lance Elijah, another witness. “And then we all had to go inside.”

According to rescue crews, at least one person was ejected out of one of the vehicles and suffered burns.

7News cameras captured the moments that person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to Miami Police, four victims were involved in the incident, one of whom tragically died in the accident.

None of the victims involved in the crash had any connection with the school.

“One of the vehicles you can see behind us actually seems to have lost control, go over the sidewalk, striking a couple of fixed objects as well as two vehicles,” said Miami Police Department Captain Freddy Cruz. “Now once they struck the vehicles, something happened where this vehicle was engulfed in flames. There were two people that were able to exit one of the vehicles.”

The roads between Northwest 60th Street and 61st Street and Second Avenue remain closed.

The vehicle did not make contact with the school.

An investigation is underway into what led to the crash.

