SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home invasion turned deadly when a group of people breaking into a home were met by gunshots.

Shots were fired in Southwest Miami-Dade Saturday night after police said four people tried to break into a home near Southwest 141st Street and Southwest 110th Avenue.

Neighbors told 7News they heard two gunshots and that the homeowner was forced to open fire on the intruders.

According to police, when the four individuals attempted to break into the home, the owner opened fire on them shooting one man while the other three took off running.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured man to a nearby hospital where he would later die.

No other injuries were reported, but the neighborhood remains shaken up.

Police are still searching for the three people who took off.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.