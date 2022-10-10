NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims had gathered outside a house when someone discharged a weapon in their direction.

Paramedics transported three men to an area hospital in unknown conditions, but one would not make it there alive. A woman was grazed in the arm by a bullet and was treated on the scene.

Some residents said they heard as many as 20 gunshots, whereas others heard about a dozen. They all agreed there were a lot of bullets flying in rapid succession.

“I just heard about a full clip go off. Maybe it was multiple guns, but from what I heard, it was about, I mean, nine to 12, but it was very rapid, ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and I could be miscounting,” said area resident Jason Hasarouck.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as officers blocked off the street about a block away from the scene of the shooting. Officers were seen searching the area with flashlights and speaking with neighbors.

Police have not provided details about a possible subject, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.