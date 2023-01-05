NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said a driver that turned into oncoming traffic was involved in a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened along Northwest 103rd Street and 10th Avenue, Thursday morning.

A vehicle involved collided with a fence along the side of the road.

One person died due to the collision.

It is unclear if the deceased person is the driver of the vehicle.

Two other people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A fourth patient is in stable condition.

