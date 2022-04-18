NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunshots rang out at a party that was taking place in North Miami-Dade, leaving one person dead and three others injured, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 15000 block of South River Drive, just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

Witnesses said the event was being held at the Boss Mansion when it turned violent and people began running.

Responding officers arrived to find the man and two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. They also found a woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene.

“I heard gunshots. I heard a guy yelling, saying, ‘Oh, I’ve been shot,'” said a woman, “and I heard the commotion of everybody yelling, then I saw when they were dragging him out.”

“Once I go out the door to see what happened, I looked towards the Boss Mansion, and all I see are people screaming and running, and I hear the guy [screaming], going like that,” said another witness.

A woman who came to the scene said teens were attending the party, including her son. She said her son’s 14-year-old friend and the friend’s mother were among the victims.

“I pulled up, and I see the friend getting taken by the paramedics. I see the mom, her foot is full of blood. She’s sitting down in the chair,” she said.

7News cameras captured crews as they placed the victims on stretchers.

Paramedics transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The juveniles were also transported and suffered gunshot wounds to the lower extremities and were listed in stable condition.

The woman, who was grazed, was not transported.

Police have cordoned off at least two blocks.

Investigators are attempting to determine who the shooter may have been and whether this was a domestic incident.

As of late Sunday night, it remains unknown whether or not an arrest has been made.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.