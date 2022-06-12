MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens.

The car was speeding along Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street Sunday morning, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

“The car was going eastbound doing like, 100,” said George W., a witness. “After it passed the light, it went airborne. When it went airborne, the driver lost control and ran into a tree and did like a doughnut around and hit that way. Don’t take cars for granted. Cars are not toys. You know, cars should be driven responsibly.”

The driver, along with two other passengers, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A third passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

