NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood sent a car careening into a reinforced fence, leaving a man dead and sending three other victims, including two children, to the hospital in what neighbors said has become a far too common occurrence in their area.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 103rd Street and 10th Avenue, late Wednesday night.

Surveillance video captured the violent crash outside a home, just before 11 p.m.

Investigators said one of the cars involved was traveling east on Northwest 103rd Street when the driver made a left turn onto 10th Avenue, right in front of an oncoming car.

“I heard an impact. I didn’t hear anything else, but it was the crunching of the fence,” said area resident Naisha Lopez. “OK, I need to go outside.”

Lopez, who was home at the time, said she came outside and quickly called 911.

“A child was pulled, someone was just laying there unconscious, and someone was crying for help inside the car,” she said.

First responders pronounced a man dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center. The injured children are listed in critical condition.

Lopez said this isn’t the first time there has been a crash at this intersection.

“This is the third time someone has [been] hit in that specific corner,” she said. “From all the accidents that have occurred here, that has been the worst.”

Lopez said this section of 103rd Street is dangerous, especially at night. She believes this latest crash happened because someone was going too fast.

“If he had just stopped for one moment, it could’ve been prevented,” she said.

Police haven’t released the names of those involved in the crash.

