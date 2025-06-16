MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that spanned between two locations, leaving one person dead and three hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

A ShotSpotter alert notified the authorities of the shooting, prompting a swift response to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street just after 12a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Trauma.

7NewsDrone Force, provided a bird’s eye view of the crime scene which showed a blue Honda parked in the roadway with roughly 20 evidence marks surrounding it.

Throughout the preliminary investigation, a second person was located at Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 56th Street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

This scene was similar to the first, as a black BMW was abandoned in the road; it was pierced with several bullet holes and the windows and back windshield were shattered.

It appears as though the driver fled the initial scene, only making it around the corner before stopping.

Drone footage showed the car being towed from the scene.

Officers said two additional victims suffering from gunshot wounds self-transported to the hospital.

The extent of the victims injuries and current conditions remain unknown.

Officials are working to determine whether the subject(s) is the deceased, among the victims, or remains at large. The circumstances surround this shooting remains under investigation.

