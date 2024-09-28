NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight between three individuals escalated, leading to one dead and two taken into custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 14601 NW 185th Street, around 3:25 a.m., Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male with an apparent stab wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to HCA Aventura Hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation revealed the victim, two subjects, and one other individual, were involved in a fight. The fight escalated after one of the subjects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The two subjects in question were taken into custody.

The investigation was assumed by the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau.

