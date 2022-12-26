NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash killed one person and sent a child and teenager to the hospital.

It happened in Miami Dade at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 156th Street, Sunday.

Police said a black Hyundai hit a black Pontiac while making an illegal turn.

A man was thrown from the Pontiac and died on the scene.

Meanwhile, a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken to the hospital; both are in stable condition.

