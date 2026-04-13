MIAMI (WSVN) - Shots rang out during the Second Annual Taste of Miami Karnival in the Little Haiti neighborhood, leaving one person dead and sending two others to the hospital, one of three weekend shootings that authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating.

City of Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the main stage of the cultural event, near the intersection of Northeast 62nd Street and Second Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sources told 7News a man was shot in the chest, a woman was shot in the leg, and another man was shot in the abdomen and backside.

A woman told 7News pandemonium ensued once the shots were fired.

“People were just running, screaming, jumping on each other, just trying to get away from the gunshots,” she said. “And I turned around, I saw a young guy laying, he was just unresponsive, wasn’t responsive.”

Paramedics rushed all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where one of them was pronounced dead and the two others are stable.

Just an hour earlier, rescue crews airlifted one person to Jackson South Medical Center after, investigators said, gunfire tore through a Florida City neighborhood.

Florida City Police units responded to the scene of that shooting near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 12th Street, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday night, Miami Gardens Police were investigating a triple shooting of their own. They said shots were fired outside a Checkers near Northwest 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Officers said two armed subjects began firing. Both of them ended up in the hospital, along with a third person who was hit.

Back at the scene in Little Haiti, cameras captured a heavy police presence as officers combed for clues. Just after 9 a.m., Second Avenue is still shut down and cordoned off with crime scene tape at 62nd Street, and some police cruisers remained at the scene.

A Taste of Miami Karnival is marketed as a free, family-friendly gathering featuring live music and celebrating arts and culture.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on any of these three shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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