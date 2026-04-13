MIAMI (WSVN) - Shots rang out during the Second Annual Taste of Miami Karnival in the Little Haiti neighborhood, leaving one person dead and sending two others to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the triple shooting near the main stage of the cultural event, near the intersection of Northeast 62nd Street and Second Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sources told 7News a man was shot in the chest, a woman was shot in the leg, and another man was shot in the abdomen and backside.

Paramedics rushed all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where one of them was pronounced dead and the two others remain in stable condition.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence as officers combed for clues. Just after 5 a.m., Second Avenue is still shut down and cordoned off with crime scene tape at 62nd Street, and some police cruisers remained at the scene.

A Taste of Miami Karnival is marketed as a free, family-friendly gathering featuring live music, culture and arts.

Police have not specified what led to the shooting or whether they have anyone in custody, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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