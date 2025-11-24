NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and two other women are in stable condition at the hospital after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest 22nd and 119th Street, Sunday.

Deputies said two vehicles were involved in the tragic incident.

One man was pronounced dead on scene while two other women were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

