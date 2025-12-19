MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent overnight crash in Miami killed one man and sent two others to the hospital, causing a major traffic closure that affected the Friday morning commute, police said.

7DroneForce captured a bird’s-eye view of the wreck near Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash near Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue, at around 4:20 a.m.

According to investigators, a white pickup side-swiped a gray Nissan just before colliding head-on into a white Ford Crown Victoria, sending debris everywhere.

The white Crown Victoria was seen with its front completely destroyed after it slammed into a pole, while the Nissan sedan careened into a used car lot after the driver plowed through a green gate. The white pickup was seen parked on a sidewalk.

Paramedics transported the victims, ages 31, 35 and 79, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Detectives said the 31-year-old patient is in serious condition and the 35-year-old is stable.

Authorities say the 79-year-old, who was driving the Crown Victoria, succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say he lived at a retirement community just a few blocks away from the crash.

Residents there were heartbroken to hear the news.

“He was a very good person,” one resident said in Spanish.

“We are really sad, devastated, said social services coordinator Diana Villalba. “Very decent, very gentle man.”

Back at the scene, officers shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 30th Place and 32nd Avenue but it has since reopened.

Police say the other two drivers are expected to be OK.

They also say there are charges pending for the driver of the pickup truck.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.