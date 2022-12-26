NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash killed one person and sent a child and teenager to the hospital.

It happened in Miami-Dade at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 156th Street, Sunday.

Police said a black Hyundai hit a black Pontiac while making an illegal turn.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man inside the Hyundai who made the illegal left turn was ejected from his vehicle and died.

Meanwhile, a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken to the hospital; both in stable condition.

