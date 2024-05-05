NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and two other people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 79th Street, shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday.

A witness who identified himself as Kenneth spoke with 7News about the incident.

“There was a lady screaming,” he said.

Kenneth said he saw one of the cars involved speeding prior to impact.

“This car over here ran a red light,” he said as he pointed to a mangled dark colored sedan.

First responders located the victims, two men and a woman, and pronounced one of the men dead at the scene.

Cameras showed crews bandaging the injured woman’s head before she was placed in an ambulance.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Investigators remained at the scene well after the sun came up, as the medical examiner responded and removed the deceased victim’s body.

The car and SUV that were involved were eventually towed away.

MDPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating what led to the crash.

