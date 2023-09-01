SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that one person dead and two injured.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of the 9900 block of Southwest 165th Terrace, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Friday.

According to officials, all of the victims were adults, and two were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center as trauma alerts.

