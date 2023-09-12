NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has prompted a significant police investigation on Northwest 79th Street following a shooting in the area, Tuesday morning.

Live video footage showed several Miami-Dade Police officers, including a Crime Scene Investigation van at the scene near Northwest 27th Avenue, where a severely damaged white sedan and a yellow tarp covered a body was seen. According to police, the passenger of the white car was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigations by Miami-Dade Police Department investigators revealed that two vehicles were traveling on Northwest 27th Avenue when they shot at each other.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported two injured individuals to nearby hospitals; a woman driver was transported in stable condition while the driver of another vehicle was shot and transported to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Although not confirmed by police, other incidents that occurred nearby may be connected to the crash on 79th Street.

A gas station near Northwest 88th Street was under investigation by police officers and a white pick-up truck was found crashed on the side of the road on 27th Avenue near 67th Street. Authorities have a portion of 27th Avenue closed off as they investigate the incident involving the truck.

A man at a bus stop near the crash site of the white sedan said he witnessed one of the incidents unfold.

“I heard a shooting and a lot of stuff shattered on me,” he recalled. “Then I saw a big crash. I walked around to the car and I saw the guy dead on the passenger side.”

As a result of these incidents, traffic will be evident in the surrounding areas. Drivers are being advised to avoid Northwest 27th Avenue as police continue their investigation.

Authorities have been contacted for more information about these incidents.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.