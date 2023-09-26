MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead and two people were taken into custody after a police cruiser crash and a shooting took place in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami Police officers were at the scene of Northwest 12th Avenue and 22nd Street, Monday night.

According to police, a shooting happened around the area, resulting in one person needing to be transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

“As detectives immediately arrived a confrontation occurred,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “Shots were fired, the passenger was struck, transported to Ryder Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries.”

7News cameras also captured an MDPD cruiser that crashed about seven blocks from where the shooting was reported.

The officer involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in an abundance of caution. The extent of the officer’s injuries has not been disclosed.

According to police, two people were taken into custody without incident. Additionally, authorities recovered a gun on the scene.

Police confirmed that the shooting and the police-involved crash are related incidents. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the situation.

