(WSVN) - A violent crash on Interstate 95 claimed the life of a woman and seriously injured two other people.

It incident happened just after 2:30a.m., Friday in the area of Northwest 119th Street.

Police said a car lost control and slammed into a concrete barrier, becoming immobile and blocking the roadway.

That’s when another car collied with that disabled car and the other occupants that were standing in the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol, say a woman died as a result of the crash and two other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of I-95 were shutdown for several hours, but have since been reopened.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.