SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Southwest 165th Terrace and 99th Avenue, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the adult victims were hit by gunfire. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the surviving victims were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center as trauma alerts. As of Friday evening, their conditions are unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

