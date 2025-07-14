HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway has turned fatal, leading to the roadway being closed for several hours during the preliminary investigation.

The accident happened around 1a.m. Monday in the area of Okeechobee Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said a SUV was going north in the southbound lanes, causing the driver to smash into another SUV driving south.

The passenger of the car going in the wrong direction died.

Both drivers involved were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

