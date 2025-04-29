MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is dead and two other women are seriously injured after two domestic stabbing incidents in Miami-Dade County.

Miami Police responded to the 3600 block of Northwest 20th Avenue after a reported stabbing Monday morning.

Upon arrival, Miami Fire Rescue crews located two adult females suffering from stabbing wounds.

“There was some sort of domestic violence incident at this location,” said Miami Police Cpt. Freddie Cruz.

MFR units then rushed the two women from their home in Allapattah to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Camron Yarber accused his biological mother of not being his mother before stabbing her with a kitchen knife.

His grandmother, who attempted to help, was stabbed shortly after, according to police.

Officials arrested Yarber across the street.

“This is the time where we’re asking the community to come forward. If somebody heard or saw or knows something, come forward and help us out so we make sure we can close this case and charge this person adequately,” said Cruz.

In Southwest Miami-Dade, one family is still seeking answers after a tragedy they can never truly heal from.

24-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina was found stabbed to death in her car by MDSO deputies after an encounter with her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Joy Chandrea Nath, on Saturday.

Officials say the stabbing took place in front of her three-year-old daughter, who investigators found wandering around Southwest Miami-Dade covered in blood.

Nath’s arrest report states the child “disclosed to an MDSO Vulnerable Victims Unit detective that her mother was with Joy and that her mother was hit in the head, and she was now sleeping.”

Those words led to a search in which detectives found her body in her car in a parking lot inside her neighborhood, off Southwest 143rd Street and 137th Avenue.

Nath was taken into custody after he returned to the crime scene, covered in scratches, shortly after Molina was found. Officials say he was also carrying the victim’s purse. He told detectives he saw Molina Saturday morning.

A look into his past reveals Nath frequently posted about dating a woman on social media.

Family members told detectives he had a history of stalking Moline, leading to her filing a restraining order against him in January.

He appeared before a judge on Monday and was denied bond.

Meanwhile, Yarber will appear before a judge later Tuesday to find out what his bail will be set at.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.