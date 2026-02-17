MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting near a park in Miami left a man dead and two others hospitalized.

City of Miami Police officers and Fire Rescue units responded to the shooting in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 51st Street on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, officers located two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds near the scene in the recreational room at Charles Hardley Park.

Paramedics quickly transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A short time later, a third victim called 911 from a nearby area on Northwest Third Avenue. When detectives arrived, they found him suffering from gunshot wounds and also rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras were rolling when all three victims arrived at the hospital. Two victims, aged 18, are in stable condition. A 19-year-old victim died at the hospital.

Back at the scene, officials said the 19-year-old is believed to be one of the shooters, and police found a rifle near his body on scene.

Police tape sealed off the area of the shooting as investigators combed through clues and bullet casings. At least one bullet hit the building of a community center in the area, according to officials.

Nobody was hurt inside the center.

