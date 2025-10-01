NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died and two others were rushed to the hospital after a multi-car crash led to a car engulfed in flames.

Authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving two vehicles that happened near Northeast 163rd Street and 28th Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a Tesla had crashed into a pole and was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say the fire was put out and two people were pulled out. One of them was taken to an area hospital to be checked out while the second person is believed to be deceased.

Three other people riding in the other vehicle were also injured. One of them were rushed to the hospital

7News cameras captured one of them, a woman, being loaded onto an emergency transport and appeared to be alert, speaking with paramedics.

The crash has shut down the westbound lanes of a street in North Miami Beach following a traffic crash.

As investigators begin to comb the area and determine what happened, police are diverting all westbound traffic back toward the beach near 34th Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.