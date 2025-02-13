HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were stabbed and one person was fatally shot after a heated dispute inside a Hialeah home escalated, police say.

A large police presence was observed in the 3900 block of West 10th Court after Hialeah Police were dispatched to the area around 11.pm. Wednesday after receiving reports about a shooting.

Hialeah Police blocked off a large portion of the road as detectives conducted their investigation throughout the night that lasted well into Thursday morning.

The 12 hour investigation would reveal that people inside the residence had been in an argument. At some point things escalated, prompting one man to arm himself with a knife and attack a 50-year-old man. The stabbing victim’s 16-year-old son witnessed the attack and tried to intervene, sustaining lacerations to his arms in the process.

As the attacker was leaving the house, another man armed himself with a firearm and fatally shot the man. The relationship between the gunman, the attacker, and the stabbing victim is unknown.

7News spoke to neighbor, Yessica Castro, in Spanish who said she heard gunshots Wednesday night and when she opened her door she saw a young man running. Castro said she’s terrified because has a son and couldn’t imagine this happening so close to home.

7News camera captured trails of blood splatter and a bloody footprint on the sidewalk leading away from the home. The attacker’s body was also seen covered by a yellow tarp, it was later removed and taken to the Medical Examiners Officer.

Police towed away a car from the home and were seen collecting evidence and taking photos of crucial clues.

The 16-year-old was transported to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where he is in stable condition. While the 50-year-old man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

Hialeah Police said this is an isolated incident and the man who fired the gun is in custody. It’s unclear whether or not he will face any charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.