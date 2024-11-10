ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat crash near the Florida Keys left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, watchstanders received reports of a boat accident involving multiple patients. at around 10:25 a.m., Saturday.

Crews from USCG’s Miami Beach and Islamorada stations were dispatched to the vicinity of Card Sound, northwest of North Carson Road and Pumpkin Key.

Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 34-foot Nor-Tech with three people on board was traveling south when the person driving the boat made a sudden turn that threw everyone into the water.

Officials said a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue air crew hoisted up two of the victims to safety using a basket.

Divers searched for the third boater and were able to locate the victim.

The patients were transported to an area hospital as trauma alerts. Sadly, FWC officials said, one of them died from their injuries.

FWC continues to investigate the incident.

