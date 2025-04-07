NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after an apparent double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Units arrived at Northwest 30th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue at around midnight in reference to a male and female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

“2722 Northwest 30th Street advising a male and female shot at this time,” was heard over the Broadcastify.

The Medical Examiner’s Office arrived to remove the body of the male victim, who had succumbed to his injuries.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and began to perform life-saving measure before transporting another victim, a woman, to Jackson Ryder Trauma, where her condition is unknown.

7News spoke with a woman in Spanish who said she heard five shots, one after the other, late Sunday night.

Crime scene tape was seen across the street alongside evidence markers indicating bullet shell casings.

The area was shut down pending the investigation.

Although it appears to be a shooting, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

