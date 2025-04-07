NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after an apparent double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade left at least one person dead and another hospitalized as a trauma alert.

Units arrived at Northwest 30th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue at around midnight in reference to a shooting.

What appeared to be a body was seen covered in a tarp as the area was shut down pending the investigation.

7News cameras caught fire rescue units transporting another victim to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

Paramedics arrived to perform life-saving measures on the woman. Her condition is currently unclear.

Crime scene tape was seen across the street alongside evidence markers indicating bullet shell casings.

Although it appears to be a shooting, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

