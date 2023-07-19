FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person was killed and another person was injured after a shooting occurred inside a Walmart in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday at 33501 S. Dixie Highway.

According to 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn, two individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident, with one person injured in the foot and the other in the abdomen. Additionally, a third person required medical attention for a panic attack resulting from the incident.

One of the victims is receiving treatment at Jackson South Hospital.

Rayburn reports that one of the individuals involved is believed to be a Walmart employee.

It took police roughly 45 minutes to clear out the Walmart.

Several witnesses were seen waiting outside of the Walmart.

One woman told 7News that she heard several gunshots inside the Walmart and saw one person who was taken away in handcuffs.

According to police, initially, there were three suspects that were seen leaving the area.

Law enforcement officers are diligently working to gather more information and secure the scene for further investigation.

