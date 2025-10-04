MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Miami.

Miami Police responded to an alert from their ShotSpotter detection system in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 47th Street at around 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, authorities found an unoccupied vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office later confirmed two men suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have confirmed one of those men has died. The condition of the other man is unclear.

Investigators have shut down the surrounding area as they search for clues.

