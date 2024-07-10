MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured.

The traffic crash occurred at 63rd Street and Alton Road around 2:53 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene and found two occupants.

Both occupants were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. One died upon arrival at the hospital and the other is still alive with “serious injuries.”

Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours as a result of the accident. The roadway has since reopened.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.