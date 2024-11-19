HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the suspect in a Homestead shooting that claimed the life of a man and injured a teen.

It happened in the 600 block of Southwest Eighth Street just before 9:00p.m., Monday night.

Police say they found a man shot in the chest and a 16-year-old girl grazed by a bullet.

The man died on the scene.

The teen was treated for her injuries.

The search for the shooter continues.

